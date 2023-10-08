Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,288,576 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 44.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $59.64 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

