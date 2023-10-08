Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Reid bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $147,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $217,533. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $11.58 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

(Free Report)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.