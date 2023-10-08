Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,795,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,407,000 after purchasing an additional 881,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 494,931 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 21.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 237,511 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,191.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 134,912 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 100.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 239,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119,977 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MUI opened at $10.08 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

