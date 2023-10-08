Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 74.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $349,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

VMO opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

