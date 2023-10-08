Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 44,533 BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

MVF stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.