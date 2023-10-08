Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.68. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,760 shares of company stock valued at $25,415,882. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile



Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

