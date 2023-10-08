Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 27.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 10.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,722,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59,026 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Stock Down 1.1 %

ASB opened at $16.69 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $328.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.65 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.93%. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

