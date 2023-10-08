Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 5,984 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 119,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

PHD opened at $8.97 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

