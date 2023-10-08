Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 99,724 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 99,724 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $284,269,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,418,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Illumina by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $140.02 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.37 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

