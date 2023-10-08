RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE RIV opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 120,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

