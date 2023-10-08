Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Riverview Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

RVSB opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riverview Bancorp

In related news, Director Valerie Moreno purchased 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $59,783.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,783.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 411,131 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 580,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 297,217 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 401,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 83,464 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,724,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 59,609 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

