Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.65.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

