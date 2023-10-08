Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Sells $1,547,102.97 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,463.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Eric Venker sold 440,752 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $4,760,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Eric Venker sold 500,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Eric Venker sold 106,430 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $1,297,381.70.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Eric Venker sold 5,926 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $70,223.10.

On Friday, September 1st, Eric Venker sold 14,763 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $175,679.70.

On Monday, August 14th, Eric Venker sold 59,811 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $711,152.79.

On Monday, July 31st, Eric Venker sold 117,372 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $1,397,900.52.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Eric Venker sold 16,397 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $194,468.42.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Eric Venker sold 73,568 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $802,626.88.

On Monday, July 24th, Eric Venker sold 33,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $361,575.33.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The company’s revenue was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth $8,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

