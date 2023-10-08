Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RPRX. TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.25.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.