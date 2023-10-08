RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.61

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and traded as low as $9.15. RS Group shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 18,595 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EENEF. Barclays dropped their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,000 ($12.09) in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.09) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 940 ($11.36) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered RS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,021 ($12.34) to GBX 1,010 ($12.21) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $964.00.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

