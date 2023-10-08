Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBRA. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.59.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -222.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

