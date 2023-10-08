Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SAFT opened at $69.73 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $65.78 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 32,384 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,500.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,842,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,875,176.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dennis J. Langwell bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.90 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 32,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,500.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,842,284 shares in the company, valued at $123,875,176.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 42,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

