Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

CRM stock opened at $207.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.93.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $3,168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,885,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 719,316 shares of company stock valued at $156,051,377 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

