Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Several other research analysts have also commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.08.

NYSE:DIS opened at $82.94 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

