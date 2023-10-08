Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANM opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $7,033,100.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,267,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,866 shares of company stock worth $7,427,956. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 815,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,732,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,465,000 after purchasing an additional 381,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 968.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 333,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 301,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

