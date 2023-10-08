Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Sanmina Stock Performance
NASDAQ SANM opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.
Insider Activity at Sanmina
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 815,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,732,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,465,000 after purchasing an additional 381,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 968.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 333,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 301,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sanmina
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.