Santori & Peters Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Santori & Peters Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,434 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $188,493,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $68.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

