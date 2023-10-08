ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ScanSource

ScanSource Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $789.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $947.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.20 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $76,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,215.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,998,000 after acquiring an additional 115,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,143,000 after acquiring an additional 161,419 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ScanSource by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after purchasing an additional 192,775 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ScanSource by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.