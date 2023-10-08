Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $757.08 million, a PE ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 1.62. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.