Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $404.29

Shares of Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 404.29 ($4.89) and traded as high as GBX 406.30 ($4.91). Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment shares last traded at GBX 406 ($4.91), with a volume of 207,742 shares trading hands.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 404.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 410.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The company has a market cap of £410.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,503.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment

In related news, insider Jasper Judd bought 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 408 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £9,942.96 ($12,018.57). 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company Profile

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

