Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SCHE stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

