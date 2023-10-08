Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Increased by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.