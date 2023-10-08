Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

