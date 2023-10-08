Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) is Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

