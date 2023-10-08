Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $57,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $49.96 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

