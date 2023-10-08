Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $69.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.48. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

