SelfKey Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $28.17 million and $1.33 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SelfKey has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One SelfKey token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based identity management platform that allows users to create and manage their digital identities in a secure and self-sovereign manner. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses a native utility token called KEY to enable various features and services within the ecosystem. Users can create their own digital identities using SelfKey’s identity wallet and use them to securely and easily access various online services and platforms. The KEY token is used to pay for services within the SelfKey ecosystem, such as identity verification and document attestation. SelfKey aims to provide a secure and decentralized solution for managing digital identities, empowering users to take control of their personal data and privacy. The use of blockchain technology and a native utility token enables secure and self-sovereign control over digital identities, while incentivizing network participants to perform important tasks.”

