Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Seneca Foods from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Seneca Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $54.86 on Thursday. Seneca Foods has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Seneca Foods

In other Seneca Foods news, Director Pete Call bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $49,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,102.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 40.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 89.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

