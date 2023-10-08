Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Sequans Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.03 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $168.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 458.43% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,550,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 600,193 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth about $566,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 265.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

