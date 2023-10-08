Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $658.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $29.47.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $294.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.89 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 394,453 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 461,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 362,138 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth about $7,677,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,613,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 206,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.