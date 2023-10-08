Siacoin Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $166.87 million and $1.93 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,832.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00234092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.84 or 0.00818623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.00552776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00055425 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00123540 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,389,795,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,366,779,233 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

