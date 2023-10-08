Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Increased by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises about 1.4% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $229,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $358,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

SPG stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.77 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.