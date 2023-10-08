SingularityNET Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $218.01 million and $7.14 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,335,043,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,235,747,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,335,043,080.1521974 with 1,235,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17816454 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $7,346,840.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

