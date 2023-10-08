Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SQM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $112.35.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.5119 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 16.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

