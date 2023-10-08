Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ SFST opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $222.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $49.96.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Southern First Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO David Andrew Borrmann acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO David Andrew Borrmann acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anna T. Locke purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $104,017 over the last 90 days. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 72.6% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 791,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,577,000 after buying an additional 332,783 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 16.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 108,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 289.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 19.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 41,764 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

