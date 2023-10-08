Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (SOMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SOMC stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 20.67%.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

