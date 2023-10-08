SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,139,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,398 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $69,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,733,000 after buying an additional 7,269,249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after buying an additional 7,029,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,228,000 after buying an additional 2,035,999 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $60.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

