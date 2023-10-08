SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,284,000 after buying an additional 30,231 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,281,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,187,000 after buying an additional 67,928 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $113.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average is $121.70.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

