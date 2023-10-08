SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Decreased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $13,752,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $448.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.31. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $399.69 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.