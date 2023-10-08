Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $713.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.58. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,473.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.