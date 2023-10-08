Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $238.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 18,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
