State Street (NYSE:STT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Get State Street alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

State Street Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE STT opened at $65.17 on Thursday. State Street has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 68.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,231,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.