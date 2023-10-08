Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,194,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $40,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,025.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,917.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

NYSE SCS opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.17 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti cut their price target on Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steelcase in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

