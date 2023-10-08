Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 88.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.71 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SCM

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.