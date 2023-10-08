STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.38.

STM opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.67.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 25.36%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

