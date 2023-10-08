StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.9 %

ANF opened at $55.01 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,451,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

